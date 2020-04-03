HollyWoodCoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $8.00 (HWC)

HollyWoodCoin (CURRENCY:HWC) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One HollyWoodCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Crex24. HollyWoodCoin has a total market cap of $1,581.38 and $8.00 worth of HollyWoodCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HollyWoodCoin has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006290 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000278 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin Coin Profile

HWC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. HollyWoodCoin’s total supply is 42,892,944 coins and its circulating supply is 23,537,666 coins. HollyWoodCoin’s official Twitter account is @Hollywood_Coin. HollyWoodCoin’s official website is hollywoodcoin.us.

HollyWoodCoin Coin Trading

HollyWoodCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HollyWoodCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HollyWoodCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HollyWoodCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

