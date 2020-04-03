Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) is First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ 9th Largest Position

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services cut its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,882 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,560 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 2.7% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,402,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $5.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $176.00. 1,778,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,354,292. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Cfra upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from to in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.84.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

