Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) is Woodstock Corp’s 5th Largest Position

Woodstock Corp decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 2.6% of Woodstock Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $17,402,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 5.4% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in Home Depot by 2.1% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 6.1% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 37.5% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Loop Capital upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.84.

NYSE HD traded down $4.32 on Friday, reaching $176.99. 2,699,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,354,292. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.71. The company has a market cap of $191.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

