Homeserve’s (HSV) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Homeserve (LON:HSV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HSV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Homeserve to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,350 ($17.76) to GBX 1,370 ($18.02) in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered Homeserve to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 1,090 ($14.34) price target on shares of Homeserve in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Liberum Capital decreased their price target on Homeserve from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($19.07) price target (up from GBX 1,350 ($17.76)) on shares of Homeserve in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,339 ($17.61).

Shares of HSV stock traded down GBX 51 ($0.67) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 940 ($12.37). The company had a trading volume of 733,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,988. Homeserve has a 12 month low of GBX 755.81 ($9.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,352 ($17.78). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,114.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,197.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25.

In related news, insider Olivier Grémillon purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 875 ($11.51) per share, with a total value of £8,750 ($11,510.13). Also, insider Katrina Cliffe purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,325 ($17.43) per share, for a total transaction of £39,750 ($52,288.87). In the last three months, insiders bought 9,920 shares of company stock worth $12,033,443.

About Homeserve

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to household customers under the HomeServe brand. It offers plumbing, drainage, electrics, water supply pipe, gas supply pipe, appliance repair, pest infestation, and locksmith services, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services.

