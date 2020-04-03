Honest Trading Up 1.1% Over Last Week (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Honest token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges including Binance DEX and Tokenomy. In the last seven days, Honest has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. Honest has a market capitalization of $387,552.73 and approximately $22,738.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014813 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.45 or 0.02616992 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00195276 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 51% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00047120 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034207 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,342,073 tokens. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com. Honest’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Honest

Honest can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Tokenomy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

