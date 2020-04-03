HOQU Hits Market Capitalization of $114,999.02 (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One HOQU token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Cobinhood, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Hotbit. During the last seven days, HOQU has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. HOQU has a total market cap of $114,999.02 and $1.07 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014725 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $177.57 or 0.02604833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00194650 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 56.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00047258 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00034172 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

HOQU Token Profile

HOQU launched on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io.

Buying and Selling HOQU

HOQU can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Cobinhood, HitBTC, BitForex and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

