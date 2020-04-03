Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc reduced its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 94.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 337,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,763,046 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $6,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 317.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels and Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels and Resorts stock opened at $9.55 on Friday. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.22 and a quick ratio of 6.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.37.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Host Hotels and Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.94%.

Several research firms recently commented on HST. ValuEngine raised Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.50 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut Host Hotels and Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Host Hotels and Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.