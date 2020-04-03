Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share

Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) – Research analysts at BWS Financial issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Howard Hughes in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 31st. BWS Financial analyst V. Khorsand anticipates that the financial services provider will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter. BWS Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Howard Hughes’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($1.24) EPS.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Howard Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

HHC stock opened at $45.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Howard Hughes has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $135.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.98.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $284.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.45 million. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Howard Hughes by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Howard Hughes by 79.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Howard Hughes by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kevin Orrock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $189,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,851.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul H. Layne bought 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.12 per share, with a total value of $109,459.28. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,030.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,830 shares of company stock valued at $659,766 in the last 90 days. 7.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.