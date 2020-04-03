HTMLCOIN Market Capitalization Reaches $1.57 Million (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. HTMLCOIN has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and $5,501.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Bleutrade, CryptoBridge, C-Patex and Fatbtc.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.30 or 0.01012002 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00047584 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00029626 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00173015 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007158 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000420 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00072105 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Profile

HTMLCOIN (HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com. The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HTMLCOIN Coin Trading

HTMLCOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Fatbtc, C-Patex, Bleutrade, CryptoBridge and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

