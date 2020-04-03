HUGO BOSS AG/S (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of HUGO BOSS AG/S (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms recently commented on BOSSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HUGO BOSS AG/S in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HUGO BOSS AG/S in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of HUGO BOSS AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HUGO BOSS AG/S in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of HUGO BOSS AG/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

OTCMKTS BOSSY opened at $4.66 on Friday. HUGO BOSS AG/S has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $14.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.72.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

