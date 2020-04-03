Humaniq (HMQ) Tops 1-Day Volume of $43,379.00

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One Humaniq token can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Hotbit and Mercatox. During the last seven days, Humaniq has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Humaniq has a market cap of $582,779.55 and approximately $43,379.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014918 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.73 or 0.02599302 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00194901 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 62.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00047523 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00034272 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Humaniq Token Profile

Humaniq was first traded on December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Humaniq

Humaniq can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Hotbit, YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

