Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Upgraded by Cfra to Hold

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) was upgraded by stock analysts at Cfra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $20.00. Cfra’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on HUN. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

HUN stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.92. 1,082,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,534,931. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.51. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $25.66.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Huntsman will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony P. Hankins bought 2,000 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $32,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,257,721.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Wade Rogers bought 6,000 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 394,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,405,743.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 44,625 shares of company stock worth $789,217 over the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

