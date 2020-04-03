Huobi Token Price Up 5.8% Over Last 7 Days (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last week, Huobi Token has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Huobi Token has a market cap of $799.56 million and approximately $158.81 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.53 or 0.00052048 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, LBank, Huobi and Bibox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000703 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.58 or 0.04486641 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00066583 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00036735 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006125 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014709 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010430 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token (HT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 226,294,793 tokens. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal. The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com.

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

Huobi Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, DDEX, Huobi, Bibox and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

