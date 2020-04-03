Hydro (HYDRO) Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Hydro token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, IDAX, Mercatox and DEx.top. In the last week, Hydro has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. Hydro has a market cap of $3.19 million and $573,234.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00052202 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000709 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $301.37 or 0.04446215 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00067112 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00036883 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014763 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010503 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003406 BTC.

Hydro Token Profile

Hydro (HYDRO) is a token. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,783,834,956 tokens. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hydro’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi. The official website for Hydro is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro.

Buying and Selling Hydro

Hydro can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, BitForex, CoinEx, IDEX, Upbit, IDAX, Fatbtc, BitMart, Mercatox and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

