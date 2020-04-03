HyperExchange Reaches Market Cap of $1.56 Million (HX)

HyperExchange (CURRENCY:HX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One HyperExchange coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0262 or 0.00000387 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HyperExchange has traded down 9% against the dollar. HyperExchange has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $14,097.00 worth of HyperExchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014790 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.15 or 0.02619542 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00195233 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047313 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034299 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About HyperExchange

HyperExchange’s total supply is 90,767,836 coins and its circulating supply is 59,415,498 coins. The official website for HyperExchange is hx.cash.

Buying and Selling HyperExchange

HyperExchange can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperExchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperExchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperExchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

