Hyperion Price Hits $0.0679 on Top Exchanges (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Hyperion has a total market cap of $21.50 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hyperion has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One Hyperion token can now be bought for about $0.0679 or 0.00001009 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, Bgogo, CoinExchange and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014889 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $178.31 or 0.02650074 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00199315 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047502 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00034208 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Hyperion

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical.

Buying and Selling Hyperion

Hyperion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, CoinExchange, Bibox and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

