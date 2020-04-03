I/O Coin (IOC) Price Up 28.1% Over Last Week

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $823,006.90 and $2,681.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded up 28.1% against the US dollar. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0455 or 0.00000677 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.80 or 0.01007983 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00044163 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001819 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,077,793 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io.

I/O Coin Coin Trading

I/O Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

