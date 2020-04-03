IAC/InterActiveCorp Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note issued on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks analyst Y. Squali now expects that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $248.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.13). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

IAC has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $295.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $304.00 target price (up from $285.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $256.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.70.

Shares of IAC opened at $169.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.71. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $124.60 and a 52 week high of $278.85. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.68.

In other news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.28, for a total value of $732,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,108.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

