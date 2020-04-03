Ian Crabb Purchases 93 Shares of LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL) Stock

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL) insider Ian Crabb purchased 93 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 161 ($2.12) per share, with a total value of £149.73 ($196.96).

Shares of LSL stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) on Friday, reaching GBX 159 ($2.09). The stock had a trading volume of 233,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,908. LSL Property Services plc has a 12 month low of GBX 150.50 ($1.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 345 ($4.54). The firm has a market capitalization of $165.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 260.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 254.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.24.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LSL Property Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

About LSL Property Services

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Estate Agency and Related Services, and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency and Related Services segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; provision of repossession asset management services; and arrangement of mortgages for various lenders, as well as offers pure protection and general insurance policies for a panel of insurance companies through the estate agency branches.

