Iberdrola (BME:IBE) Given a €9.50 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) has been assigned a €9.50 ($11.05) price target by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on IBE. Credit Suisse Group set a €10.80 ($12.56) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Societe Generale set a €10.90 ($12.67) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.30 ($13.14) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.20 ($13.02) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €9.50 ($11.05) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iberdrola has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €10.01 ($11.64).

Iberdrola has a 12 month low of €5.87 ($6.83) and a 12 month high of €7.30 ($8.49).

