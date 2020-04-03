iBTC (IBTC) Market Cap Hits $3,149.18

iBTC (CURRENCY:IBTC) traded down 20.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One iBTC token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Mercatox. iBTC has a total market capitalization of $3,149.18 and approximately $57.00 worth of iBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, iBTC has traded up 162.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014877 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.09 or 0.02644306 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00199180 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00047416 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00034157 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

iBTC Profile

iBTC’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,992,999 tokens. The official website for iBTC is ibtctoken.com. iBTC’s official Twitter account is @ibtctoken.

iBTC Token Trading

iBTC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

