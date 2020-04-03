ICE ROCK MINING Reaches Market Cap of $929,352.89 (ROCK2)

ICE ROCK MINING (CURRENCY:ROCK2) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. ICE ROCK MINING has a total market cap of $929,352.89 and $30,257.00 worth of ICE ROCK MINING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICE ROCK MINING token can now be bought for approximately $0.0591 or 0.00000876 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ICE ROCK MINING has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014817 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.31 or 0.02627054 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00197165 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047365 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034208 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About ICE ROCK MINING

ICE ROCK MINING was first traded on October 9th, 2017. ICE ROCK MINING’s total supply is 15,724,272 tokens. ICE ROCK MINING’s official message board is medium.com/@dias.kurmanov. ICE ROCK MINING’s official website is icerockmining.io. ICE ROCK MINING’s official Twitter account is @icerockmining and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ICE ROCK MINING

ICE ROCK MINING can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store.

