ICON (ICX) Price Hits $0.24 on Top Exchanges

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00003608 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinTiger, Rfinex, DragonEX and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded 21.3% higher against the US dollar. ICON has a market cap of $129.10 million and approximately $25.79 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014905 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $177.58 or 0.02640261 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00197824 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00047475 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00025024 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00034199 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000177 BTC.

About ICON

ICON (ICX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 531,987,051 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ICON

ICON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Hotbit, OKEx, HitBTC, COSS, IDEX, Allbit, CoinTiger, ABCC, Binance, Upbit, Bithumb, Gate.io, Bitbns, Rfinex, OOOBTC and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

