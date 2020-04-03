Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target Cut to $154.00

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its price target dropped by Mizuho from $180.00 to $154.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Icon in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Icon from $182.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub cut Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup began coverage on Icon in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Icon from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.00.

Shares of ICLR stock opened at $129.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.13. Icon has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $178.99.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83. Icon had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $725.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Icon will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICLR. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Icon by 211.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Icon by 1,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Icon during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Icon by 452.5% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Icon by 352.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

