ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its position in ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,226 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.13% of ICU Medical worth $5,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in ICU Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 137.7% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.13, for a total value of $452,957.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55 shares in the company, valued at $10,017.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total value of $49,330.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,246.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $204.83 on Friday. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $148.89 and a 12-month high of $259.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.88.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $315.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.85 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICUI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of ICU Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. KeyCorp raised ICU Medical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. CJS Securities upgraded ICU Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.33.

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

