IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 82.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,718 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,887 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.10% of IDACORP worth $5,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 317,362 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,757,000 after acquiring an additional 109,606 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in IDACORP in the third quarter valued at approximately $413,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,194 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,035,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 2.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 157,565 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,753,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 10,737.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 833,038 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,801,000 after buying an additional 825,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

IDA has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.40.

In other IDACORP news, Director Richard J. Dahl purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.27 per share, for a total transaction of $32,908.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,020.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine King sold 3,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $376,317.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,225,999.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDA opened at $88.10 on Friday. IDACORP Inc has a 1 year low of $69.05 and a 1 year high of $114.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.45.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.16. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $292.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that IDACORP Inc will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

