IDEX Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.53 Million (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $5.53 million and $663.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IDEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IDEX has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014868 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.60 or 0.02624938 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00198054 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00047095 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033942 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,121,135 tokens. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. IDEX’s official website is idex.market.

Buying and Selling IDEX

IDEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

