IDEX Membership Trading 14.3% Higher This Week (IDXM)

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One IDEX Membership token can now be purchased for approximately $92.61 or 0.01366292 BTC on exchanges. IDEX Membership has a total market cap of $185,217.50 and $70.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IDEX Membership has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IDEX Membership Token Profile

IDXM is a token. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 tokens. IDEX Membership’s official website is auroradao.com/tokensale. IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao.

Buying and Selling IDEX Membership

IDEX Membership can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX Membership directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX Membership should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX Membership using one of the exchanges listed above.

