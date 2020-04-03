IG Gold Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (IGG)

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. In the last week, IG Gold has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. IG Gold has a market cap of $444,739.05 and $1,831.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IG Gold token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TRX Market, CoinExchange, LATOKEN and ABCC.

About IG Gold

IG Gold is a token. Its launch date was January 14th, 2019. IG Gold's total supply is 48,749,913,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 tokens. IG Gold's official website is www.iggalaxy.com. IG Gold's official message board is medium.com/@IGGalaxy. The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IG Gold Token Trading

IG Gold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, CoinExchange, TRX Market and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IG Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IG Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

