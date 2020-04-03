IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at CIBC

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) was downgraded by research analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IGIFF. TD Securities downgraded shares of IGM Financial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of IGM Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of IGM Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of IGM Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.63.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

IGIFF opened at $16.19 on Friday. IGM Financial has a 52-week low of $14.48 and a 52-week high of $30.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.75.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc, a financial services company, manages and distributes investment funds and other managed asset products in Canada. The company operates through Investors Group, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.