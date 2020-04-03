IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) Shares Acquired by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INFO. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,505,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,319,000 after purchasing an additional 128,396 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,568,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $947,017,000 after purchasing an additional 309,322 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,676,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,726,000 after purchasing an additional 981,960 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,019,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,870,000 after purchasing an additional 654,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,989,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

INFO stock opened at $60.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.36. IHS Markit Ltd has a 12 month low of $44.81 and a 12 month high of $81.65. The company has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

INFO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Argus upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.94.

In other news, Director William E. Ford acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $1,169,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,254.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.30 per share, for a total transaction of $173,908.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,633,177.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,815,096 shares of company stock valued at $142,775,470. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.