ILCoin (ILC) Trading 3.6% Lower This Week

ILCoin (CURRENCY:ILC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 3rd. In the last week, ILCoin has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. ILCoin has a market capitalization of $14.34 million and approximately $117,514.00 worth of ILCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ILCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0338 or 0.00000502 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Graviex, Trade Satoshi and IDAX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000711 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005186 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002344 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 98% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000268 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002267 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000142 BTC.

About ILCoin

ILCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2016. ILCoin’s total supply is 1,377,633,907 coins and its circulating supply is 423,937,487 coins. ILCoin’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. ILCoin’s official website is ilcoincrypto.com.

Buying and Selling ILCoin

ILCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, C-CEX, CoinExchange, Crex24, Graviex, IDAX and FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ILCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ILCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

