Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Upgraded at Gordon Haskett

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) was upgraded by investment analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ITW. UBS Group raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $154.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.53.

Shares of ITW stock traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.56. 29,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,784,703. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.98 and its 200-day moving average is $168.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.17. Illinois Tool Works has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $190.85.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

