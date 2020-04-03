ImageCoin Trading 15% Lower Over Last 7 Days (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. ImageCoin has a total market cap of $738,470.21 and $713,115.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ImageCoin has traded 15% lower against the US dollar. One ImageCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0399 or 0.00000575 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ImageCoin alerts:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004091 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00001164 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 45% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000195 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 19,521,591 coins and its circulating supply is 18,521,593 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ImageCoin Coin Trading

ImageCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.