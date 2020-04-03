Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) Cut to Sell at Goldman Sachs Group

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) was downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $24.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 45.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised Immunomedics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Immunomedics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Immunomedics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.55.

IMMU stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.13. 6,154,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,916,360. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.34. Immunomedics has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $22.22.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Immunomedics will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Immunomedics during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Immunomedics by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Immunomedics during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Immunomedics by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Immunomedics by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immunomedics

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

