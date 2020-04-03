Imperial Capital Lowers Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Price Target to $71.00

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Imperial Capital from $93.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Imperial Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 92.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LAMR. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Lamar Advertising has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.67.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Shares of LAMR stock traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.84. 90,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,056. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $30.89 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.40.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $462.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.04 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth about $68,798,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth about $53,749,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth about $39,187,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,991,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,779,000 after buying an additional 402,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,689,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,794,000 after buying an additional 384,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.