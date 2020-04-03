IMS Capital Management Cuts Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

IMS Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,246 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 3.1% of IMS Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $49,781,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,778 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,849,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771,223 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,996,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,769,495,000 after buying an additional 1,055,292 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,315,435,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,583,714 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,184,852,000 after purchasing an additional 199,804 shares during the last quarter. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.42.

Shares of MSFT traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.64. The stock had a trading volume of 17,659,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,919,688. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $116.13 and a 1 year high of $190.70. The firm has a market cap of $1,185.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.38 and its 200 day moving average is $154.40.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

