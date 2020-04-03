IMS Capital Management Purchases 4,408 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

IMS Capital Management lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 1.9% of IMS Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in AbbVie by 8,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $1.38 on Friday, reaching $73.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,559,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,986,198. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $97.86. The firm has a market cap of $108.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.31.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

In related news, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

