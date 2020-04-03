Incent (INCNT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $9,018.00

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Incent has a market cap of $3.66 million and approximately $9,018.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Incent has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One Incent token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0796 or 0.00001180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Liqui and Tidex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014813 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.45 or 0.02616992 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00195276 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 51% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00047120 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034207 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Incent

Incent’s total supply is 46,016,625 tokens. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here. Incent’s official website is www.incentloyalty.com.

Incent Token Trading

Incent can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

