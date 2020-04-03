Independence Group (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Independence Group (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Independence Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.70 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

OTCMKTS IPGDF opened at $2.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.22. Independence Group has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $4.84.

About Independence Group

Independence Group NL operates as a mining and exploration company in Australia. It operates through Nova Operation and Tropicana Operation segments. The company owns a 100% interest in the Nova project, which produces nickel, copper, and cobalt concentrates located to the east-northeast of Norseman; and 30% interest in the Tropicana gold mine covering 3,600 square kilometers of tenements located to the east northeast of Kalgoorlie.

