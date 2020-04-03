Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) Shares Purchased by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,391 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.13% of Independence Realty Trust worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Independence Realty Trust news, CEO Scott Schaeffer bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $234,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,711,228.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 28,700 shares of company stock worth $268,582. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on IRT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.45.

NYSE IRT opened at $7.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $734.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.18. Independence Realty Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.10.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $51.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.28 million. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 22.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust Inc will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 94.74%.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

