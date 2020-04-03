Independent Research Reiterates €430.00 Price Target for Rational (FRA:RAA)

Rational (FRA:RAA) has been assigned a €430.00 ($500.00) price target by analysts at Independent Research in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price suggests a potential downside of 6.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €545.00 ($633.72) target price on Rational and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €645.00 ($750.00) price objective on Rational and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €565.00 ($656.98) price objective on Rational and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €460.00 ($534.88) price objective on Rational and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €585.00 ($680.23) price objective on Rational and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €566.20 ($658.37).

Shares of RAA traded down €9.40 ($10.93) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €462.00 ($537.21). 18,558 shares of the company were exchanged. Rational has a fifty-two week low of €428.33 ($498.06) and a fifty-two week high of €595.02 ($691.88). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €565.00 and its 200 day moving average is €656.29.

About Rational

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamers, such as SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus; and care products for combi-steamers. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

