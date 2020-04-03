Infosys Ltd Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Infosys in a report issued on Tuesday, March 31st. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.65.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on INFY. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Infosys from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.09 to $13.53 in a report on Monday, February 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Infosys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.44.

NYSE:INFY traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $7.61. The stock had a trading volume of 138,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,641,960. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.19. Infosys has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $12.08. The stock has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Infosys had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Infosys in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Infosys in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 16.47% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

