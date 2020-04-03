Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Cut to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Co

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $43.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.51% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Ingevity from $67.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of Ingevity in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingevity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.33.

NGVT stock traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.46. The stock had a trading volume of 21,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.71. Ingevity has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $116.88.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.09 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 48.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ingevity will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Diane H. Gulyas acquired 1,000 shares of Ingevity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.21 per share, for a total transaction of $48,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO D Michael Wilson acquired 7,500 shares of Ingevity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.12 per share, for a total transaction of $488,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 19,818 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,255. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth about $1,772,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 806,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,447,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $806,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 579.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 31,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 668.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,910,000 after acquiring an additional 91,109 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

