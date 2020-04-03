Ink (INK) Trading 11.2% Lower This Week

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One Ink token can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, CoinEgg, Coinrail and ZB.COM. Ink has a total market capitalization of $704,328.33 and $2,047.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ink has traded down 11.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014769 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.35 or 0.02610967 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00194413 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 63.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00047197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034116 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. Ink’s official website is ink.one.

Ink Token Trading

Ink can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Coinnest, EXX, CoinEgg, TOPBTC, ZB.COM, CoinBene, Exmo, HitBTC, Exrates, Gate.io, Bit-Z and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

