INLOCK (ILK) Price Hits $0.0017

INLOCK (CURRENCY:ILK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One INLOCK token can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. INLOCK has a market cap of $2.08 million and approximately $16,651.00 worth of INLOCK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, INLOCK has traded up 2.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00051761 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000707 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.01 or 0.04545520 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00065936 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00036654 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006070 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014557 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010661 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003378 BTC.

About INLOCK

INLOCK is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2018. INLOCK's total supply is 4,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,246,797,526 tokens. INLOCK's official website is inlock.io. INLOCK's official message board is inlock.io/blog.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling INLOCK

