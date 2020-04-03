INMAX (INX) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $68,874.00

INMAX (CURRENCY:INX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One INMAX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000622 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Graviex. INMAX has a market cap of $65,606.88 and $68,874.00 worth of INMAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, INMAX has traded 38% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014868 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.60 or 0.02624938 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00198054 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00047095 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033942 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INMAX Profile

INMAX’s launch date was September 28th, 2018. INMAX’s total supply is 6,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,568,188 tokens. INMAX’s official website is inmax.live. The official message board for INMAX is medium.com/@inmax_exchange. INMAX’s official Twitter account is @innovaminex.

INMAX Token Trading

INMAX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INMAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INMAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INMAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

