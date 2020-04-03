Inpex (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Inpex (OTCMKTS:VNNVF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VNNVF. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Inpex in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inpex in a report on Friday, March 6th.

Get Inpex alerts:

VNNVF remained flat at $$48.10 during trading on Friday. 1,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,680. Inpex has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $56.97.

About Inpex

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

Featured Article: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Inpex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.