Insider Buying: Clearone Inc (NASDAQ:CLRO) Major Shareholder Purchases 9,601 Shares of Stock

Clearone Inc (NASDAQ:CLRO) major shareholder E Bryan Bagley acquired 9,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $16,705.74. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CLRO stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.71. The company had a trading volume of 467 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,452. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $27.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.92. Clearone Inc has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $3.20.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clearone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

Clearone Company Profile

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, streaming, and digital signage solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers various professional audio communication products, including professional conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; and professional microphones for use in various applications.

