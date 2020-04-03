Insider Buying: HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Director Buys 95,957 Shares of Stock

HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe acquired 95,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $2,471,852.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lauren Taylor Wolfe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 1st, Lauren Taylor Wolfe acquired 130,000 shares of HD Supply stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.66 per share, for a total transaction of $3,465,800.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Lauren Taylor Wolfe acquired 41,129 shares of HD Supply stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.59 per share, for a total transaction of $970,233.11.

On Thursday, March 19th, Lauren Taylor Wolfe acquired 142,420 shares of HD Supply stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.96 per share, for a total transaction of $3,982,063.20.

HDS stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.68. 1,525,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,626,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.66. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $21.69 and a 1-year high of $47.13.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. HD Supply had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HDS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 60.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 83,070 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 17.0% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 14,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 3.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,257,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,797,000 after purchasing an additional 152,696 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 21.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 2.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 463,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,106,000 after purchasing an additional 12,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Longbow Research lowered shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of HD Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of HD Supply from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of HD Supply from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.91.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

